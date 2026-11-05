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Gregory’s Newsletter

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Abby Normal's avatar
Abby Normal
4h

A credit freeze blamed on AI agent infiltration of every level of financial transactions?

Count on it.

It will be incremental.

Little by little then all at once.

The Great Taking has started.

Prepare.

“The funding needed for data center expansion will come from Americans’ savings accounts and pensions accounts.”

— Larry Fink, CEO of BlackRock

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