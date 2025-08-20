TODAY’S HEADLINE…
Lions…
The debt market/bond market is a literal detonation zone on a MONSTEROUS SCALE, and it’s just waiting to go off…
The Debt Market IS Babylon’s Detonation Zone. A real danger hidden in plain sight. It is the fuse of the entire global financial system. And right now, it’s smoking.
Explosive Size… $100 trillion+ global bond market. Too big to fail, too big to save. Unpayable Debt… as of now, the US issuing $1.1+ trillion in new debt every 100 days.
So… What Happens If It Blows? Yields spike and stocks vaporize. Liquidity freezes and the system LOCKS-UP.
Lions…
The bond market is not just a market. It is the detonation zone of the hyper-debt bubble.
GM
We have to remember that not only have we had to pay higher prices for good and services because of the debt orgy in our country, but we have lost out on all of the efficiency gains and lower prices that Adam Smith predicted in his wealth of nations book. Without this debt, the costs of all these items should have gone down overtime according to classical economics.
When when when will it implode…before Christmas?