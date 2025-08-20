TODAY’S HEADLINE…

Lions…

The debt market/bond market is a literal detonation zone on a MONSTEROUS SCALE, and it’s just waiting to go off…

The Debt Market IS Babylon’s Detonation Zone. A real danger hidden in plain sight. It is the fuse of the entire global financial system. And right now, it’s smoking.

Explosive Size… $100 trillion+ global bond market. Too big to fail, too big to save. Unpayable Debt… as of now, the US issuing $1.1+ trillion in new debt every 100 days.

So… What Happens If It Blows? Yields spike and stocks vaporize. Liquidity freezes and the system LOCKS-UP.

Lions…

The bond market is not just a market. It is the detonation zone of the hyper-debt bubble.

GM