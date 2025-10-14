Lions… (I am preparing an article on the Shadow Banking System for you… I will hopefully get it finished by tomorrow).
But for now… let’s dig into THE DEBT PARADOX... Why “Too Much” Is Never Enough.
KEY POINT. The system runs ONLY on new debt.
ONLY AS IN SINGLULAR! It is the foundation of the debt based system moreover… it’s a mechanism which cannot stop…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.