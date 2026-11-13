Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

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Vic's avatar
Vic
5h

I’m more than ready! I’m waiting!

Like 21:28

28 And when these things begin to come to pass, then look up, and lift up your heads; for your redemption draweth nigh.

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Frank Bkln's avatar
Frank Bkln
5hEdited

Who would have thought 2 huangs would crash the crypto market

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