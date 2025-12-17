The Economic Collapse... TWO CRISES, ONE FEEDBACK LOOP. Expect WAR.
From Greg M
Lions…
TWO CRISES, ONE FEEDBACK LOOP. EXPECT WAR.
Currently the US is facing two distinct crisis, both of which are feeding on the other via a single feedback loop… but that is actually the least of our problems.
Let’s break this down.
1) Currency crisis (the Dollar Death Cycle).
A currency doesn’t “die” in a headline. It dies in a process.
Here is the patt…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.