Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

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Frank Bkln's avatar
Frank Bkln
15hEdited

He never was for the people. Wanted your vote and then screwed everyone but his business insider ms. He pissed on all his selected loyalists the minute they disagreed with his corruption and fired them or they quit

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David Friedhoff's avatar
David Friedhoff
12hEdited

Booming for the 1 and 2 percenters whom are laughing all the way to the Bank.

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