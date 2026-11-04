Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

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George Venner's avatar
George Venner
2h

It made a bunch of wild loonatics more crazy and dangerous to the average joe on the street.

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Richard Marks's avatar
Richard Marks
2h

Uniparty:”We have assumed control!,WE HAVE ASSUMED CONTROL!!!”

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