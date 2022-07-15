The European Central Bank, ECB, will unveil an unlimited bond-buying tool NEXT WEEK!
From Greg M
UNLIMITED BOND BUYING.
The ECB conceded action was necessary after long arguing inflation is temporary. But as bond yields in the euro zone’s more-indebted members jumped at the prospect of the first rate hikes since 2011, officials decided they needed an instrument to run in parallel so monetary policy is effective.
“The design of the new tool will leave…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.