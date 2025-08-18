Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Andy Buchanan's avatar
Andy Buchanan
1h

I just realized why your all

Showered after the close…

You gotta get rid of all that dirt and sleaze (I’m being nice) that you wade thru every day😎🔥🍺🎵💪

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Sanatani's avatar
Sanatani
1h

Greg, back in 2022, when Russia attacked ukraine, the bond yields were soaring, I said there was not going to be any type of financial collapse or financial transition. I maintain that. Not rollout of usa dollar backed stable coin until the international banks achieve their geopolitical objectives of conquering the financial systems of INDIA, Russia, and china. No bretton woods system until INDIA, Russia, china conquered by international banks. Period

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Gregory Mannarino
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture