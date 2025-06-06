Lions…
This is something I have been working on for a while. Feel free to agree, or disagree with this- Either way I would like to hear from you. Please comment.
Let’s start with this… The Systemic ROT is Worsening.
OCEANS of easy money, QE, ZIRP, NIRP, vast credit/debt expansion has already poisoned the global economy for years. This is not an opinion, its a fact.
Here is the complete breakdown.
Oceans of easy money has created a culture of speculation, not production.
HYPER-Fueled debt bubbles at sovereign, corporate, and personal levels has destroyed the integrity of price discovery in bonds, stocks, housing IN EVERY market… and now the rot is coming to the surface.
THE ROT CANNOT BE HIDDEN ANYMORE. (7 Stages).
Real growth is dead. Without debt expansion, there IS no growth. Consumers are tapped out. Governments are bankrupt. Corporations survive on rollovers and buybacks.
Financial markets are addicted to cheap money. Without QE, the system collapses. Without rate cuts, defaults explode and stock markets collapse. Thus, QE must return, which accelerates inflation and dollar destruction.
Supply chains and production are hollowed out. Decades of offshoring + easy money = NO domestic resilience. US factories/manufacturing are in a death spiral, its now unrecoverable, this along with the overall economy itself.
THE CRATERING IS REAL AND DELIBERATE. The US and world economy is imploding, not by external forces, but by design FROM WITHIN. Central bank rate cut = panic, not policy. They see their own credit system freezing up. Real inflation is STILL there AS THEY FAKE THE DATA. Central bank rate cuts are meant to delay total market collapse, but will pour gasoline on inflation. US CPI/PPI, Eurozone inflation numbers ARE complete fabrications. Real-world costs are surging. and the public knows it, but the official lie machine is trying to mask it.
US Dollar in Freefall. Weakest start of the year on record is a death signal. Nations are de-dollarizing faster. China, BRICS nations, Middle East trade corridors all building non-dollar rails.
THE FED WILL “BUY IT ALL.” FULL-BLOWN QE is coming again.
But they will rename it:
“Liquidity support.”
“Yield curve adjustment program.”
“Market stability operations.”
“Balance sheet flexibility.”
New labels but SAME old con.
They MUST do this because they cannot allow bond yields to rise. IF/WHEN bond yields SPIKE in an un-controlled manner, it will implode the entire debt based FRAUD system.
THE FINAL MOVE. Once they unleash QE openly again, AND “STEALTH” QE IS ALREADY IN EFFECT, we are entering the FINAL death spiral. The dollar will weaken further. Inflation will come in BIGGER waves, and The Fed will say: “We must create a better system” this is where digital control comes in.
How sad it is that the people in power, just do not care about the rest of humanity.
gerald celente: when all else fails, they take us to war.
Andrew Jackson: 'One man with courage makes a majority.'