Lions…

This is something I have been working on for a while. Feel free to agree, or disagree with this- Either way I would like to hear from you. Please comment.

Let’s start with this… The Systemic ROT is Worsening.

OCEANS of easy money, QE, ZIRP, NIRP, vast credit/debt expansion has already poisoned the global economy for years. This is not an opinion, its a fact.

Here is the complete breakdown.

Oceans of easy money has created a culture of speculation, not production.

HYPER-Fueled debt bubbles at sovereign, corporate, and personal levels has destroyed the integrity of price discovery in bonds, stocks, housing IN EVERY market… and now the rot is coming to the surface.

THE ROT CANNOT BE HIDDEN ANYMORE. (7 Stages).