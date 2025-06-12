Lions…

Every empire/nation that has fallen has followed this same pattern which I am going to outline for you here.

As prosperity fades, the people turn on each other. This sows division and hatred. Division weakens the nation further, while the rulers grow richer in the chaos.

A nation at war with itself cannot stand.

Massive debt is created to fund corruption. Money is printed to cover lies. The rich rob the poor through inflation. The government steals the people’s future to sustain its power.

The collapse of the currency is the physical symptom of the disease. And you are watching it now, deficits exploding, the dollar dying.

Then the nation devours itself from within.

The final stage before collapse is cannibalism of the system. Institutions collapse. Corruption eats through every level of government. The debt spiral accelerates beyond control. Trust in leadership vanishes. The middle class is wiped out.

The nation eats itself alive trying to preserve the illusion of power, but the more it consumes, the weaker it becomes. Then the empire/nation devours itself from within.

THIS is where America is RIGHT NOW, and you are seeing this in real time.

