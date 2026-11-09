Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

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Ron Kallhoff's avatar
Ron Kallhoff
3h

We are being destroyed financially militarily and spiritualy . Hegseth has removed at least 26 senior military officers devistating the military

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Ron Kallhoff's avatar
Ron Kallhoff
3h

FBI ans DHS seize voteing machines in texas andarizona

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