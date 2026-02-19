Lions…

You may think this is about a man.

It isn’t.

Names are costumes.

Lions… for this “experiment” to work properly… Sit quietly for a moment, right now.

Put yourself in a far away land…. where screens never sleep. Where the world around you is a stage.

Now envision tall golden walls, gleaming.

There are crowds of people cheering within this place.

Some people around you there are lying face down… being stepped over, even trampled… and yet the golden walls are still gleaming.

And because it gleamed, people believe it must be strong, and they believed it must be right.

Rising in this place, trained in applause, fluent in ratings, addicted to reaction. It doesn’t govern reality, it edits it. It doesn’t build truth, it ministers emotion.

Its crown is not iron, nor gold. It’s branding.

It sells acceptance like a product, a slogan, a chant, a uniform, a color, a feeling. It offers identity in exchange for thought.

It says…

You are the real ones.

You are the chosen ones.

You are the betrayed ones.

And many stop being citizens… and become an audience seeking a role inside the story.

It gathers crowds… not to heal or build, but to perform. It feeds the furnace with grievance and then… hands it a target.

When people ask for solutions, it gives them a scapegoat.

When they ask for repair, it gives them a villain.

When they ask for truth, it gives them a script and demands applause.

It does not calm fear. It harvests it. And fear repeated in chorus, begins to feel like faith.

This is false kingdom rising. Truth is not sacred, it’ s tactical.

If a fact serves the spell, it becomes “truth.”

If it exposes the spell, it becomes “fake.”

If a question threatens the spell, it becomes “an attack.”

And the moment truth becomes a tool… then the soul becomes negotiable.

Soon… the people inside this gleaming golden temple stop arguing about what’s real. They argue about loyalty.

Doubt becomes betrayal.

Complexity becomes weakness.

Correction becomes humiliation.

Neighbors become suspects.

Disagreement becomes treason.

And because IT is a performer, it never needs to solve problems, it only needs to keep the episode going.

While the crowd is fixated on watching the stage, quietly, the costs multiply… rising prices, strained homes, poisoned friendships, shortened attention, endless outrage, and the slow drift into numbness.

And now… IT doesn’t need chains for the people to wear.

It only needs distraction...

