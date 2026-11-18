Gregory’s NewsletterTHE GREAT REPRICING...WALL STREET IS MEETING ECONOMIC REALITY. (Multiple Important Updates). Mannarino0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -10:16-10:16Paid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Gregory’s NewsletterSubscribe to listenTHE GREAT REPRICING...WALL STREET IS MEETING ECONOMIC REALITY. (Multiple Important Updates). MannarinoFrom Greg MGregory MannarinoNov 18, 2026∙ Paid78937ShareLions article link.THE GREAT REPRICING CONTINUES… Stocks Slide, Consumer Spending Slows, And Inflation Continues To Rise.Gregory Mannarino·1:43 PMLions. For as far as you want to go back, we have discussed the extreme disconnect between rising financial asset valuations, hyper-ballooning debt, rapid purchasing power decline, and the underlying economic freefall.Read full storyContinue reading this post for free, courtesy of Gregory Mannarino.Claim my free postOr purchase a paid subscription.Gregory’s NewsletterThis is where The Real Revolution begins.This is where The Real Revolution begins.SubscribeAuthorsGregory MannarinoRecent Episodes“AUTONOMOUS AI CONTROL.” (MULTIPLE WARNINGS. FED. ECB, BIS). SO WHEN AI CONTROLS THE “MONEY” SYSTEM. WHO CONTROLS THE AI? MannarinoNov 17 • Gregory MannarinoLIONS ALERT! The Federal Reserve Just Issued A WARNING (Or Is It A Promise?)... THE QUESTION IS THIS... (WHY WARN NOW?) Is Something BIG…Nov 16 • Gregory MannarinoMARKETS A LOOK AHEAD. (FULL-BREAKDOWN). Multiple Updates. MannarinoNov 15 • Gregory Mannarino(A Final Warning). THE NEXT FINANCIAL SYSTEM... CORPORATE POWER, STATE AUTHORITY, DIGITAL CONTROL. (A FORCED SURRENDER OF OUR FREEDOM AND…Nov 13 • Gregory Mannarino“TOKENIZE THE WORLD.” (Do Not Comply! Refuse The New System!) Because If You Don’t... (YOU WILL WISH THAT YOU DID). MannarinoNov 12 • Gregory MannarinoWITHOUT EMERGENTLY RETURNING PURCHASING POWER TO THE CURRENCY, THE WIPE-OUT OF OUR COUNTRY, OUR ECONOMY, AND THE MIDDLE CLASS WILL NOT STOP…Nov 11 • Gregory MannarinoLIONS ALERT... (NEED TO KNOW NOW!) Mannarino Nov 10 • Gregory Mannarino