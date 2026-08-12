The IEA Warns Of A MAJOR Energy Crisis Coming Right At Us... "the largest supply disruption in the history of the global oil market."From Greg MGregory MannarinoAug 12, 2026∙ Paid623128ShareLions… while public attention gets pulled toward politics, personalities, #FAKE CPI/inflation data-headlines, the direct issue we have IN OUR FACE is this…We have a major crisis coming right as us.Lions. The IEA is warning that the US/Iran war has created the “largest supply disruption in the history of the global oil market.”And its director has called…Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of Gregory Mannarino.Claim my free postOr purchase a paid subscription.PreviousNext