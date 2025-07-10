THE LIONS ARE RISING. TRUTH AND FREEDOM! A REVOLUTIONARY MOVEMENT. (Important Announcement).
From Greg M
Lions…
Beginning on Monday August 4th, my pre-market/morning videos will only be available here on this Revolution/Freedom Platform. As you know, my Sunday Markets A Look Ahead videos have already moved. (NO CENSORSHIP EVER. NO COMMERCIALS/DISTRACTIONS. NO SCAMMERS. NO BOTS. NO PAID SHILLS).
TRUTH AND FREEDOM! A REVOLUTIONARY MOVEMENT.
So beginning on Monday August 4th, that is the date.
If you have yet to join us at our Revolution/Freedom Platform, click HERE.
We welcome you… THE LIONS ARE RISING.
Need more reasons to join us? A yearly 100% FREE year end gathering.
Lions-Uplift-community food drives.
Pride votes on a charity or direct cause every quarter. Could alternate between local families in need, crisis relief (natural disaster zones). Freedom-supporting organizations (fighting censorship, corruption, or trafficking).
More to come…
GM
I don’t blame you. Some say you’re doing it for money but I think you’re doing it to weed out all of the milquetoast people who aren’t committed (and of course to avoid YouTube censorship)
Keep it up Gregory. I did not hesitate joining Substack channel.