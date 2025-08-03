Lions…

As you know, our Year End Event, 100% FREE TO THOSE OF YOU WHO SUB TO THE FREEDOM PLATFORM is all set.

At this event, will be some of your favorite YouTube Truthers.

If you are intending on going, and you can bring a guest, please respond here in the comments. Please respond with something like, coming by myself, or self +1.

To find out more details, click/read full story below the image of the event ballroom.

here.