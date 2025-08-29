Lions!!!
As many of you already know. Our Year End Event will be held at THE GROVE MAIN BALLROOM.
Address: 10670 Boardwalk Loop
Lakewood Ranch, FL 34202
Date: Sunday November 2nd.
Time: 12 noon until 4 PM.
This event is 100% FREE for ALL Freedom Platform Lions AND A GUEST! A gathering of Lions and Lionesses with music, food, and FUN! I am looking VERY FORWARD TO MEETING YOU!
Here is a snapshot of the venue below.
The Ballroom. (It will not be set up like this, but it gives you a general idea of the room).
I will be sending out tickets later on as we get closer to the event.
Looking forward to it 👍🏼
I'm really hoping I can make it. This will be fun. I'll know closer to the event. I know you're gonna need a headcount.