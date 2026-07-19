Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

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Vic's avatar
Vic
2h

I booked our lodging last week there.

Good Lord willing see ya all in November!

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Antoine Gagnon's avatar
Antoine Gagnon
2h

Please record like a vlog or find someone to record for you 🙏

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