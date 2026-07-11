The Lions Shall Gather. (This Event Is FREE To Every Lion Member Of The Freedom Platform And One Guest).
From Greg M
Lions. Just a reminder that our Year-End Event is set!
This event is FREE to every Lion member of the Freedom Platform and one guest.
Casual attire.
Lions. I will send out tickets as we get closer.
Sunday, November 8th
12:00 PM to 4:00 PM
Bradenton, Florida
We will be returning to the same venue as last year:
The Ballroom
10670 Boardwalk Loop
Lakewood Ranch, FL 34202
THIS YEAR WILL BE EVEN BIGGER. Here is a picture of the venue below.
You want in? JOIN US! We The Pride are waiting for you.
Just click HERE To Check It Out.
GM