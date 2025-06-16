Lions…

World governments continue to overspend massively, working directly with their respective central bank to issue in vast amounts of new debt. The current cycle of new debt creation IS THE ROOT CAUSE of why the global economy, including the economy of the US is in freefall. But what do we have? Calls for a weaker dollar, more rate suppression? Go ahead, make it up… BOTH are economic destroyers. (A weak currency hurts the ability of the middle class consumer to consume, and the effect? Factories/manufacturers produce less- this sparks more layoffs and further contraction of the US industrial engine).

Its central banks working closely with world leaders, ex. here in the US its Trump and Vance, calling for lower rates and therefore MORE currency debasement. Currency is printed or digitized en-masse, flooding the system under the guise of “support.” But what you will NOT hear out of the mouth of world leaders and their respective central bank is this… “inflation erodes the real value of wages, savings, pensions.”

Inflation creation is not a mistake. It is the preferred tool of those who control both money and power because it is invisible to the average man and deadly to his future.

This is not wealth creation.

It is wealth consolidation.

This IS the greatest theft/wealth transfer in history! Never before EVER, have we seen anything on this scale before. Here is the illusion… it’s being disguised as economic growth, and the average person is being told “Be grateful, the economy is strong.”

BEING INFLATED TO DEATH = SILENT WARFARE. It doesn’t require bullets. It doesn’t raise alarms. And it transfers power from the many to the few every second of every day.

THE CENTRAL BANKS ARE THE PRIESTS OF THE NEW BABYLON.

These institutions, unelected, unaccountable, and deeply interconnected are engineering the collapse of fiat so they can usher in the final phase. Digital central bank currencies (CBDCs). Programmable money. Control over every transaction, every movement, every dissent.

Lions. Inflation is not the side effect… It is their weapon of choice.

The entire system is designed to milk the people to death quietly,

then replace the system entirely with one that promises order but delivers chains.

GM