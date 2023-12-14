Lions and friends…

As we called/expected, the MMRI has now dropped below 250.

As I am writing this the US 10 Year Yield stands at 3.95%, and going lower IMO.

The DXY (dollar index) is 102.08.

So what does this mean?

The Fed. is setting the stage for a MASSIVE stock market PUMP, which will only exacerbate the already MONUMENTAL distortions which already exist…