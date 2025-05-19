100% FACT. Higher rates create a stronger dollar, economic expansion/growth, and a thriving middle class.

NEED PROOF?

Lets start with this…

Lions… As we predicted, they are floating out the monetary priests, FOX Business, CNBC, Bloomberg, ETC, to sell you an EPIC LIE (This morning, status post US debt downgrade). The LIE? WE NEED LOWER RATES TO STIMULATE ECONOMIC GROWTH.

The mainstream economic narrative is telling us that in order to grow the economy, we must lower interest rates and weaken the dollar. But history tells a different story.

Let's set the record straight starting from when the dollar was backed by real money

The 1950s… America's Fastest Economic Growth. Real GDP growth averaged over 4.2% per year throughout the decade. Interest rates were much higher than today. The dollar was strong and backed by gold, creating global confidence. Middle class wealth exploded. Wages rose, home ownership soared, and savings accounts paid real returns.

LETS MOVE FORWARD…

Other High-Growth Eras? Same Pattern. (Even when the dollar was no longer backed by gold).

Lets jump ahead to the 1980’s

1980s. After Volcker's high rate medicine cured inflation, (and this is something I have also screamed about since like forever now), the economy exploded. GDP growth peaked at 7.2% in 1984.

1990s. Growth driven by strong currency, and again, much higher rates than we have today. Surpluses arrived late in the decade.

In each era listed above, growth followed higher rates and therefore a stronger currency.

SO………..What Happens With Low Rates and a Weak Dollar?

Debt skyrockets.

Speculative bubbles inflate.

Wages stagnate.

Savers are punished.

The middle class is hollowed out.

The Takeaway. Lions… I have been screaming from rooftops on this FOR YEARS.

The U.S. economy grows best when.

Interest rates are higher. The dollar is strong.

Don't let the monetary priests of Babylon tell you otherwise. Higher rates and a stronger dollar are not enemies of growth, they are the guardians of it.

BOTTOM LINE… YOU WANT TO RESTORE/MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN? (PRESIDENT TRUMP ARE YOU LISTENING)…….FIRST AND FOREMOST WE NEED TO RETURN PURCHASING POWER TO THE CURRENCY WHICH MEANS HIGHER RATES… PERIOD.

GM