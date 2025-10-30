Lions…
The Fed has started a new phase of artificially suppressing rates, (cutting rates below where the market would naturally set them). When they do this, two things happen at the same time.
The dollar is devalued faster (it buys less).
More debt is created (because money is cheaper).
That’s it. That’s the game.
Let’s break it down.
“The Chain.”
Rate cuts m…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.