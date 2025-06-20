Lions… Just 2 months ago we discussed how 6 months from that time, the US economy would be unrecognizable. Thus far, in just the 2 months since that time, the US economy has literally freefallen. Along with SKYROCKETING RECORD HIGH debts and deficits… and yes, MORE WAR.
Based on the current trajectory/dynamics in play, with regard to the US dollar purcha…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.