Lions…
Let’s just start off with this… The debt spiral can’t be undone. With that, ”The system” can only live by devouring itself faster.
The last trick is played, and now comes the reckoning.
This is what’s happening, in plain language.
We now have a rapidly worsening, circular, financing DOOM LOOP in progress. CLICK HERE.
The Treasury issues new debt, the …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.