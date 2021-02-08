Below in an excerpt from my book A (NOT) So Random Walk On Wall Street, Page 61. I suggest that you read this and understand it. GM
More on Central and International Banking. The entire global financial system, which is 100% run and managed by central banks and international banking cartels, is responsible for monetary policy on a worldwide scale. These …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.