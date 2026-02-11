(CNBC)- Tariff collections surged in January, with the U.S. collecting some $30 billion in customs duties. This put the year-to-date tally at $124 billion, up 304% from the same period in 2025.

The tariffs have helped put a dent in the pace of the budget deficit. The shortfall in January totaled roughly $95 billion, down about 26% from the year-ago period.

Lions this is HEADLINE NARRATIVE PROPAGANDA.

“Tariffs surged” is being used to imply “deficit improving.” That’s narrative steering on unknowing public… pushing us into yet another propaganda narrative.

The Reality?

One-month optics… January deficit was $95B. Ok, lets say that number is real, which it isn’t…lets ZOOM OUT!

Lions… this chart below is direct from the US Treasury… here, with their “Tariff collections surged in January” narrative dropping the deficit, they are trying to convince the American people that this one month supposed drop, (and ALL the data is faked), means that soon we will all be singing Kumbaya. No. Its propaganda.

Need other reasons why this deficit number can fall? (I mean other than being downright fake…)

Ok. lets say its real, and they want you to believe that Tariffs did it…

Here below are just three other reasons why the number could have dropped… which are coincidentally missing from the article, because it had to be Trump tariffs.

Timing. Big government payments and big tax deposits don’t land evenly, so one month can look “better” just because cash flows shifted on the calendar. Receipts. Withholding/corporate payments. There’s often a lag before the receipts hit. Outlays wobble month-to-month. Agencies can delay spending, so outlays can dip temporarily.

(Lions… I copied/pasted this from today/most recent data). The U.S. federal deficit is rising due to a combination of long-term structural trends and recent legislative changes. As of February 2026, the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) projects that the deficit will widen significantly over the next decade, with the 2026 deficit alone expected to be $100 billion higher than previous estimates.

Lions… NEVER BEFORE IN THE HISTORY OF OUR COUNTRY HAS THE LEVEL OF PROPAGANGA AND DECEPTION AGAINST THE AMERICAN PEOPLE BEEN THIS EXTREME.

