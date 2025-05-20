Lions…

This is borderline dangerous.

Not elected.

Not named.

Not held accountable.

Not seen yet controlling EVERYTHING.

They don’t sit in governments.

They own governments.

But who controls the BIS? The IMF?

Lets begin…

The IMF enslaves nations.

The BIS instructs the enslavers.

And the true puppet masters sit behind a curtain of wealth, lineage, and ideology… Untouched, UNTOUCHABLE, unvoted, and most people have not even the slightest clue.

SO WHO REALLY PULLS THE STRINGS?

Beyond the visible names… Behind the governments… Lurks the financial dynasties, banking cartels, and technocratic elites who have funded both sides of every single war, AND built every central bank, (READ THAT AGAIN, BUILT EVERY CENTRAL BANK). They keep nations and We The People on a leash of interest bearing debt.

Rothschild financial networks (Europe, UK).

Rockefeller influence (through global institutions & foundations).

BlackRock / Vanguard / State Street (own majority shares of most Western companies, banks, and media).

Trilateral Commission, World Economic Forum, CFR.

All closely tied to BIS/IMF directives.

This is not capitalism. It’s technocratic feudalism.

The IMF. International Monetary Fund.

What it says it is… A global “lender of last resort” that helps stabilize countries in financial distress.

What it really is. A tool of debt based control, used to lock nations into dependence and obedience.

The BIS. Bank for International Settlements.

What it says it is. The “central bank of central banks.” A neutral forum for coordination and cooperation.

What it really is. The high temple of global monetary power where central bankers meet in total secrecy, beyond the reach of any nation’s laws.

BIS operations are not just secret, they’re legally untouchable, LEGALLY UNTOUCHABLE! With full immunity from law enforcement, taxation, and judicial oversight in its home base. Basel, Switzerland.

BIS is where monetary high priests plot behind curtains, shaping interest rates, bailouts, CBDCs, and global liquidity without public consent.

