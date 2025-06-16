Lions…

I have created a breakdown of the reality being forced upon us…. AND, the right action to take based on my own opinion.

Expect Escalating War. Middle East volatility (Iran/Israel) is systemic, not isolated. May trigger oil chokepoints, inflation, and further dollar weakness. Military-industrial complex will profit, AND We the People will pay.

Artificially Suppressed Rates. The Fed, in direct collusion with Trump/Vance who are now BOTH calling for lower rates and a weaker dollar, will fake the data just enough to justify a weaker dollar via a series of rate cuts. Rates suppression is the tool which will continue to suck wealth right out of the economy itself AND the middle class. It's a controlled demolition.

What the Fed, Trump, nor Vance will tell you… (A weaker dollar reduces consumer purchasing power and therefore hurts consumption… this in turn hits US factories and manufacturing. People consume less, so factories produce less. This leads to a further decline in US factory and manufacturing activity which leads to more layoffs… and a further ripple effect throughout the economy).

Dollar Devaluation + Inflation. Continued stealth debasement is a certainty. Every new crisis will be met with liquidity injections, Inflation = hidden tax on the middle class.

Supply Chain Disruptions. This new war, or even another false flag (expect it), can potentially reignite SCAM-demic-style shortages. Strategic goods (food, energy, medicine, components) are at risk. (Lions… Inventory UP is wise, not hoarding, but sovereign provisioning).

Expect Higher Energy Costs. Geopolitical chaos + reduced refining investment = rising oil/gas prices. This drives inflation across everything (food, transport, materials).

HOW TO POSITION FINANCIALLY.

Expect VAST debt expansion and dollar debasement on the back of artificially suppressed rates. With that, the overall outlook for the stock market is therefore Cautiously Bullish with major volatility risk.

The Breakdown.

Big tech + defense may continue to benefit short term (war contracts, AI hype). HOWEVER, if energy spikes or inflation rages again, equities CAN get crushed. I WILL REPEAT- THE STOCK MARKET CAN GET CRUSHED…

If you are looking to invest longer term in the stock market, AND UNDERSTAND THE RISK, look at defensive sectors… energy, materials, utilities.

GOLD & SILVER (physical). OUTLOOK: Sacred, long-term bullish. Not just a hedge, a weapon of financial independence. Central banks are buying at record pace. Ask yourself why. Keep stacking.

CRYPTOCURRENCY (Bitcoin, XRP, etc.) OUTLOOK: Speculative assets however, they are a hedge against fiat collapse. A WARNING. Crypto is a tool… EXPECT EXTREME VOLATILITY!

GM