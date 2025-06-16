Gregory’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
NEYOH WHEATLE's avatar
NEYOH WHEATLE
6h

Great analysis, continue the great work.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Charles DiDonato's avatar
Charles DiDonato
6h

Greg, really enjoyed the newsletter this morning. Right on target and matches my own forecast. Preparation is the key. We got this! Unfortunately, 95% of the population live in “La La Land” and will not see any of this coming. I am trying to spread the word to as many as possible, but even then, people are still not getting it. Be safe brother!🦁🙏

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
31 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Gregory Mannarino
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture