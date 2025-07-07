Lions…
I began to put this piece together many months ago with no intention of publishing it, so I never finished it... This work is NOT COMPLETE. And as I sit here writing, perhaps it was not meant for me to complete it… BUT YOU.
So read thru this, and when it stops at the bottom where my words stop, you finish this with/in your comment.
With that, know…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.