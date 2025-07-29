Lions…
There was a time here in the US when companies, instead of paying their employees cash, give them "store vouchers." (To me, this looks like where this new Unconstitutional Stablecoin Token system is going...)
Inspired by Corey Costas. Click HERE.
The new Stablecoin/token system is Babylon’s version of the old “Company Store Vouchers.” Digital this t…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.