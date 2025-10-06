Lions…
I have to break this into a two part series, just too much to write.
Here below will set the groundwork for which many of you are already aware. Tomorrow I will detail all this/break it down further.
GM
THE SNAP.
For over a decade, I have been warning that the debt market is a time bomb waiting to go off.
That it’s the debt market which is the single…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.