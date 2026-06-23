Lions… there is an old rule in war which goes like this: “To The Victor Goes The Spoils Of War.”

(Lions. I opened sourced this, so feel free to share it/copy paste it).

The spoils go to the victor.

And if you want to know who really won this war, stop listening to the speeches… and start following the money.

Because now the truth is getting harder to hide AND…. harder to swallow.

The United States has issued sweeping waivers on Iranian oil sanctions, opening the door for billions in new revenue to flow into Iran .

Billions in new oil revenue AND…. this new revenue lane comes over and above the $300 billion rebuild and development fund already hanging over the deal structure.

So let’s be clear about what this means. Iran is being handed a double reward structure. (AND… I am not even including the 100 billion in unfrozen Iranian assets!)

So that makes it a triple reward structure win for Iran.

And when you combine this with the $300 billion development lane, the picture becomes even clearer/uglier.

Lions. This is not just relief for Iran. This is reconstruction, recapitalization, normalization AND its a reopening.

…….It is an empowerment structure.

It is the kind of “arrangement” that tells you who came out of the conflict winning.

The spoils of war always go to the victor.

GM