(CNBC). The Supreme Court on Friday struck down a huge chunk of President Donald Trump’s far-reaching tariff agenda, delivering a major rebuke of the president’s key economic policy.

The law that undergirds those import duties “does not authorize the President to impose tariffs,” the majority ruled six to three in the long-awaited decision.

The ruling is a massive loss for Trump, who has made tariffs — and his asserted power to impose them on any country at any time, without congressional input — a central feature of his administration’s economic and foreign policies.

Lions…

The Supreme Court striking down a huge chunk of Trump “tariffs-by-decree?”

Translation. You don’t get to run the economy by emergency statute THAT WE ALL KNEW WOULD NOT WORK AND CALL IT POLICY…

Lions. This confirms what we’ve been outlining SINCE DAY ONE WHEN WE OUTLINED HOW TRUMP TARIFFS WOULD DO NOTHING TO HELP THE AMERICAN PEOPLE.

Trump, The High-Priest of Babylon… did he really NOT know that tariffs could not EVER just magically “fix” a chronic trade deficit?

I really have to ask…… How were Trump’s people so easily tricked?

The answer… BECAUSE THEIR VERY IDENTITY HAS BEEN CAPTURED BY A COUNTERFEIT SYSTEM SPELL PLACED ON THEM BY THEIR HIGH-PRIEST. FULL-STOP.

BOTTOM LINE… As we said from the beginning. The deficit is structural… Trump’s “Tariff Solution” was theatre.

Lions. You don’t repair a debt-and-deficit machine with a tax on imports. (Go ahead, make it up).

GM