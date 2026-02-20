Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
BD's avatar
BD
2h

If you ever feel inadequate, realize that 3 supreme court judges struggle with reading comprehension

Reply
Share
1 reply by Gregory Mannarino
Craig's avatar
Craig
2h

Looks like PEDO is going back to his “coloring book”. He failed “paint by number”

Reply
Share
7 replies by Gregory Mannarino and others
47 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Gregory Mannarino · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture