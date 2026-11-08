Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

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The Do Not Comply Guy's avatar
The Do Not Comply Guy
10h

We've got the proof my man...thank you for what you do...and we could use more of your help with "the play". What to DO about it. You have ideas for the less astute investors trying to learn the craft and make the right defensive moves and plays in the face of what's coming?

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Ron Kallhoff's avatar
Ron Kallhoff
12h

Lots of work to host a gathering of this size remember 5 loaves and 2 fish remind people to bring a food donation or cash donation to a food bank many blessings to you from on high

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