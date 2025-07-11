Lions…
LIE: “Other countries are paying us billions through tariffs.”
TRUTH: That’s economic gaslighting. Tariffs are not paid by foreign governments. They are paid by importers right here in the US who then pass that cost directly onto the consumer which means… YOU pay the tariff. At the store. At the pump. On every product affected
WHAT TARIFFS REALLY DO.
