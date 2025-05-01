Gregory’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Seigar's avatar
Seigar
May 1

The movie "Idiocracy" is paradise compared to where we're headed.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
MT's avatar
MT
May 1

Greg this is really great work. Thank you.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
48 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Gregory Mannarino
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture