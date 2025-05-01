Lions. Before you read this below. On the first of each month I ask for your support. Just $5. ONLY IF YOU ARE ABLE!

THE TROJAN HORSE, STABLECOINS & SYNTHETIC CBDCs.

While central banks publicly delay the release of CBDCs, they are quietly ushering in a synthetic version that achieves the same control mechanisms through partnerships with private companies.

This is the Trojan Horse. "Privately issued, U.S. dollar-backed stablecoins" will serve as the bridge to a full digital control system but without the political resistance that an openly declared CBDC would trigger.

THE SYNTHETIC CBDC FRAMEWORK.

A synthetic CBDC operates with two layers.

Front-End. Private companies like Circle (USDC), PayPal (PYUSD), and Venmo, which interface directly with the public

Back-End: The Federal Reserve and U.S. Treasury, who control the rails (FedNow), collateral (Treasuries), and regulations (compliance, surveillance). These systems are fully programmable, traceable, and interconnected with existing central banking infrastructure.

THE QUIET ROLLOUT.

Behind the scenes, this architecture is already in motion.

FedNow is live. Providing real-time settlement infrastructure that can handle programmable digital tokens.

USDC & PYUSD are now backed almost entirely by short-term Treasuries and cash equivalents.

Wallet systems are being integrated with identity verification, making transactions traceable and behavior linked.

Government agencies are exploring the use of stablecoins for stimulus payments, digital food stamps, climate credits, and universal basic income trials.

WHAT’S REALLY HAPPENING. This isn't innovation. This is CBDC architecture by another name.

ACTIVATION EVENT.

Dollar confidence collapse or foreign sell-off.

Liquidity crisis at major banks.

Engineered social unrest or economic emergency.

The rollout will be wrapped in urgency. "To protect the people, we are deploying emergency digital wallets with secure, programmable dollars."

Once adopted, the trap closes. Every transaction tracked. Access contingent on compliance. Expiration dates, spending limits, and usage restrictions applied via code.

STAYING FREE. (A SOLUTION).

Do not be deceived by the term “private.” These stablecoins operate under full Fed-Treasury surveillance. Do not normalize digital-only transactions. Cash is freedom. Recognize that FedNow + stablecoin = CBDC functionally. Prepare to opt out. Once inside the system, escape becomes difficult. Educate others. Share the truth before the crisis narrative hits. This is the most deceptive and dangerous phase of the global financial transformation. Not because it's forceful, but because it's being welcomed.

Stay sharp. Stay sovereign. Stay A Lion.

GM