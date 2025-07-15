Lions…

ITS UNRAVELING FASTER… ROT IS FESTERING.

THE DOLLAR IS DYING FASTER.

Every failing empire in history has debased its currency as a “signal” that it is in fact dying. Its no secret… and the world sees it. Gold, Silver, Bitcoin, and crypto are the tell, the “canaries in the coal mine.” They're not just assets anymore….They are escape hatches.

US FACTOR…