The U.S. Economy Breaking Point... WE ARE THERE NOW!
From Greg M
(FOX) — More people are falling behind on paying their bills to keep on the lights and heat their homes, according to a new analysis of consumer data — a warning sign for the U.S. economy.
Stranglehold.
Lions. This is exactly what we would expect to see for a people who are deliberately being made to serve/be slaves to a system bring destroyed from within.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.