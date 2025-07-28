THE US EMPIRE IS FALLING FASTER. (HERE IS THE PROOF, BUT ITS NOT TOO LATE). Mannarino
From Greg M
The distractions the Trump team is throwing out is to divert attention from Epstein and the incoming AI Beast system.
As far as the tariff back and forth is to keep everyone off balance and well also the China tariff would put a chill on peddling the Chinese crap for the upcoming holiday season.
It is like they are just chumming the waters to keep the fish schooling before the big hooks get set and the nets drop.
According to the WSJ big money has begun buying up the housing market as the small fish can’t afford a home and if you should be unfortunate and end up homeless there is a planned camping experience for you to the Everglades.😎🕶️🕶️🕶️😺💞
It really isn’t about wanting Trump to succeed or fail Greg. This is an agenda he was put in place to bring in. 🕶️🕶️🕶️😎
Well let’s have a 🎶 tune 💞
https://youtu.be/-fWw7FE9tTo?si=CXMMZmJaM0-06ADP
100%