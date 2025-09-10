The U.S. Hyper-Debt Structure End-Game Clock Is Running Out. (A Timeline). Mannarino
From Greg M
Lions…
What we are living through NOW is a hyper-debt structure, propped up by propaganda, rate suppression, and endless money-printing.
The US Debt Spiral Is Accelerating At A Record Pace.
Official national debt: $37 trillion+ Unfunded obligations add HUNDREDS of trillions on top of that number. Every new dollar created is already owed before it exists…
