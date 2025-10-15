THE U.S. IS GETTING PRICE CONTROLS... AS JP MORGAN ISSUES A WARNING ON THE BANKS. Mannarino

Lions!

In a few days I will be sending out tickets for this event in this newsletter. THIS EVENT IS 100% FREE TO ALL FREEDOM PLATFORM MEMBERS AND A GUEST.

Our Year End Event will be held at THE GROVE MAIN BALLROOM.

Address: 10670 Boardwalk Loop

Lakewood Ranch, FL 34202

Date: Sunday November 2nd.

Time: 12 noon until 4 PM.

This event is 100% FREE for ALL Freedom…