(CNBC)- U.S. President Trump says it has been difficult to make a deal with Iran.

The U.S. military is preparing for the possibility of sustained, weeks-long operations against Iran if President Donald Trump orders an attack, in what could become a far more serious conflict than previously seen between the countries.

Lions…

Right off… any US military strike on Iran, (or any nation), costs We The American People HUNDREDS OF MILLIONS OF DOLLARS PER DAY…

……………….And I will give you JUST ONE GUESS as to who funds it and is more than happy to lend.

Lions.. for the markets…

Energy chokepoint risk. The strait of Hormuz moves a huge share of global oil. With that, if it even looks threatened, crude, shipping, will reprice first. Narrative/perception risk. Headlines manage CON-fidence/CONJOB…. markets WILL whip around on each “escalate/de-escalate” story. Policy risk. When stress hits the response is predictable and predetermined as always… liquidity, backstops, and deficit spending… (which reshapes rates, the dollar, and risk assets fast).

Lions Final Thought. Just follow the receipts. Crisis creation = more spending = more borrowing = more currency debasement= AMERICA LOSES.

This mechanism… Crisis creation = more spending = more borrowing = more currency debasement = AMERICA LOSES…. IS NOT GOING TO STOP UNLESS THE AMERICAN PEOPLE SAY ENOUGH…

GM