The U.S. SERVICE SECTOR IS IN COLLAPSE. (This Represents The Overall Majority of The U.S. Economy).
From Greg M
Lions…
The service sector accounts for the vast majority of the US economy, contributing roughly 75-80% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP).
According to today’s ISM report, the US service sector is now at it’s lowest level in five years… as business activity stalls.
Bottom line. The Economic Freefall of America… It’s Just Getting Started.
The US service en…
