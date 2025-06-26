The U.S. Trade Deficit EXPLODES Another 11% Higher in May. Another Collapse Signal. Mannarino
From Greg M
Lions…
The US trade deficit just surged another 11% in May… it’s a collapse signal.
Lions.. this marks the worst May reading since 2022.
Let I break it down.
US Trade Deficit Surges 11%. What That Really Means.
Goods and services trade gap widened to over $96 billion. Driven by increased imports of energy, consumer goods, and tech, slowing exports (especiall…
