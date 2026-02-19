(CNBC)- High tariffs didn’t have much effect on chronic U.S. trade deficit. High tariffs were supposed to slash large and chronic U.S. trade deficits. Turns out they really didn’t.

Lions… this is exactly what we’ve been saying.

They sold you “tariffs will shrink the trade deficit.” Yet the deficit remains massive… third biggest ever! (While imports just hit a record as well).

This is what Babylon does… it sells you lies as theater entertainment.

BE SURE TO READ THIS… CLICK HERE.

GM