The U.S. Trade Deficit Is Now Out Of Control.
From Greg M
(CNBC)- High tariffs didn’t have much effect on chronic U.S. trade deficit. High tariffs were supposed to slash large and chronic U.S. trade deficits. Turns out they really didn’t.
Lions… this is exactly what we’ve been saying.
They sold you “tariffs will shrink the trade deficit.” Yet the deficit remains massive… third biggest ever! (While imports just hit a record as well).
This is what Babylon does… it sells you lies as theater entertainment.
BE SURE TO READ THIS… CLICK HERE.
GM
You cannot save a drug addict that does not want to be saved. Time to be a TIger not a Lion.
ITS ONLY TOPPED BY THIS 3 DOLLAR BILL sadly proposed by a ass from North Texas
Rep. Gill Introduces Golden Age Act HONORING PRESIDENT TRUMP ON A $100 Bill
https://gill.house.gov/media/press-releases/rep-gill-introduces-golden-age-act-honoring-president-trump-100-bill
Whatever the grubmint says will have a 100% opposite effect.