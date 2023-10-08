The US will send a carrier strike group to the Eastern Mediterranean in support of Israel.
From Greg M
Literally ENDLESS money for more war… (can’t fund the government though, have to kick the can down the road). How does that work?
WASHINGTON (AP) — Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Sunday he has ordered the Ford carrier strike group to sail to the Eastern Mediterranean to be ready to assist Israel after the attack by Hamas that has left more than 1,00…
