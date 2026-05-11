Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

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Dcalfe's avatar
Dcalfe
3hEdited

I’m old enough to remember when globalization, automation, and the gig economy were all sold as “nothing to worry about” right before millions of livelihoods were gutted. Now this White House bobblehead is telling us that AI isn’t costing anyone jobs “right now,” as if corporations are investing trillions into it for entertainment purposes. Companies are already boasting about “efficiency gains” while quietly freezing hiring, cutting contracts, and reducing headcount through attrition. Apparently, if you eliminate jobs slowly enough, it magically doesn’t count. The people saying “there’s no sign in the data” are rarely the people wondering how they’ll pay rent after their industry is automated. AI will create opportunities, yes — but pretending disruption isn’t already happening sounds less like reassurance and more like elite contempt pretending to offer economic analysis

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Gaziboman's avatar
Gaziboman
3h

Well that’s just flagrant BS!

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