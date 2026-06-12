Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

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Scott Brehaut's avatar
Scott Brehaut
4h

I would argue the Rothschild’s have been trillionaires for a long time. Hidden from the public awareness

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3 replies by Gregory Mannarino and others
Tisha's avatar
Tisha
3h

Think about how many human lives on this planet could be elevated & improved with one trillion dollars. People are being genocided & starved & made homeless. But who cares because the world just got a new trillionaire. Yay

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