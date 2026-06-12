Lions…

This is a crime hidden in plain sight. Click HERE.

Something is not right here.

The sequence of events, the market reaction, and the incentives line up in a way that deserves serious attention.

SpaceX just pulled off one of the biggest capital-markets events in history.

A massive IPO. A massive valuation. A massive demand event.

Now ask yourself… what kind of environment does a deal like that need?

It needs calm. It needs risk on sentiment. It needs stable equities. It needs contained oil.

It needs WAR PREMIUM REMOVED.

So what happened? Wall Street jumped after Trump said he canceled planned Iran strikes, and…………………..

that happened on the eve of SpaceX’s market debut.

Now look at how this played out.

Trump threatened MASSIVE Iran strikes.

Then he canceled them.

Then he floated the repeated “deal is close” narrative.

Wall Street jumped. Oil dropped. War fear dropped. Risk appetite returned. That is the exact kind of runway a massive IPO would want.

Now flip the script…. had Trump moved forward with strikes, the setup could have been very different. Oil spike. Inflation fear. Risk-off selling. Tech pressure. IPO hesitation. Valuation compression.

And right on time, the war headline cooled and the “deal close” narrative was pushed back into the tape.

Lions, this is not conspiracy thinking. This is market structure thinking.

When trillions of dollars are moving, timing is never something we ignore.

Something does not feel right here.

GM